Without a bra and showing ‘side boob’, Yanet García takes a bath and raises the temperature

Yanet Garcia She is one of the most followed girls on Instagram and has more than 14 million followers on the digital platform. The well-known “weather girl” always captures the pupils of her admirers with sensual images that leave little to her imagination. Day by day, the television host is also seen wearing few clothes and ultra-tight outfits that outline her entire voluminous figure.

In one of her recent publications, Yanet raised the temperature by taking a bath. The photo of the publication shows a very sensual Yanet without a bra. It is apparent that the star is completely naked, as one usually bathes. The image gave a lot to talk about since it is one of the hottest that she has shared to date.

“Know why, and then fly girl,” Yanet wrote in English.

The comments of his fans did not wait and the fire and heart emojis were the order of the day.

“The most beautiful, I adore you”, wrote a follower. “This is a good one,” added one admirer. “I love you”, put a fan. “Lots of room in that tub to be alone,” commented another follower. “I love you with all my strength, heart, soul and spirit”, could also be read among the comments.

In recent days, Yanet had already excited her followers with more “hot” images that we share here:

