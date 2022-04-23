Without a bra, Chiquis Rivera impresses with a flirty black dress for the Latin AMAs 2022

Chiquis Rivera was one of the stars present in the Latin AMAs 2022. The interpreter of “Animate y Verás” walked the red carpet of the event in Las Vegas and her step did not go unnoticed.

In her parade through the line of reporters, Chiquis wore a very flirty black dress with openings on all sides. The singer made it clear that she was not wearing a bra, which gave her that sexy touch that the star usually has with all her outfits.

When Chiquis published a video on Instagram where she is seen posing in front of the cameras, the comments were immediate and praised the beauty of the famous.

“I love that you wear what you wear with tremendous security,” one fan wrote. “So proud of you, you left that shine so unique my beautiful queen,” replied a follower. “Wow, it looks amazing on you,” put one admirer. “What a beauty ! God bless you! Keep shining chiquis”, another fan wrote. “I love the dress, it looks amazing on you”, could also be read among the comments.

Chiquis was one of the artists who took the stage to open the Latin AMAs gala with the black Eyed Peas to sing a Spanish version of “Where Is The Love”. For the occasion, everyone dressed in white to raise awareness of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Later, Chiquis went back on stage to sing a solo band version of “I want to wake up with someone”, the hit that she sang at the time Daniela Romo.

