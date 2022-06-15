Without a bra, Danna Paola goes out on the balcony and models a sexy black minidress

for several weeks Danna Paola She is in Miami, and now she surprised her fans with some photos that show her posing very sexy on a balcony and showing off her figure in a black minidress with a butterfly design on the front, which showed that she was not wearing a bra. Immediately the images received very positive comments and admired the beauty of the artist.

The Mexican singer has made use of this social network to share photos in which she exploits her role as a model, wearing outfits from well-known brands such as versace, Balenciaga Y Bershka. She also continues to be the image of the sportswear firm Cougarappearing in the most recent campaign.

Danna Paola He also traveled to Miami to attend his sister’s graduation esther zaragoza. For the event he opted for a look composed of green pants and a white corset with transparencies (which is one of her favorites and which she has used on several occasions). For the party, the singer wore an elegant brown dress, capturing her eyes.

