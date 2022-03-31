Without a bra, Danna Paola poses very sensually wearing a black sweater that reveals her tattoo

“I may have flaws but my heart is more loyal than many”, was the message with which Danna Paola supplemented his most recent post on Instagram. These are photographs that have accumulated more than a million and a half likes and in which the singer poses very sensually with a total look black, highlighting his tiny sweater that revealed his lack of underwear and also the tattoo on his side.

The 26-year-old Mexican is a big fan of fashion, and in another image she appears walking the streets of Los Angeles, wearing baggy jeans and a semi-transparent corset. Apparently he loved that garment of hers, because she had already worn it in her video clip “MINE”.

Some weeks ago Danna Paola premiered the lyrics video from “Just stay quiet”his collaboration with the group moderate which is a cover to the theme of the group RBD 2004. When she was a child she used to watch the telenovela “Rebel” starring Anahíwith whom he would like to do a duet, if the opportunity arises.

