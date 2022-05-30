Without a bra, Diosa Canales boasts a shirt that she cut and raises the temperature on Instagram

The Venezuelan singer and model Diosa Canales raises the temperature on Instagram by posing with a cropped shirt that reveals that she is not wearing a bra and upsets her followers on the social network.

The sensual 35-year-old singer knows ignite the spirits of your followers on Instagramas the image he recently shared leaves little to the imagination.

Since he wanted to show how well worked and marked his body is by the strong exercise routines and showed his flat abdomen, but not only that, but also shows off her huge breasts without a bra.

She cut her shirt and she doesn’t wear a bra

“Great weekend. Now it’s hard for me this week.” The beautiful Venezuelan wrote, along with a photo where she appears in a yellow shirt, which is obviously cut, and which shows the natural lower part of her bust.

The model does not wear a bra, which has undoubtedly grateful to his followerswho have not hesitated to write flattering messages.

“My God, when I did that 😍 hahahahahaha no joke, that’s the Goddess who tells me to make me do sit-ups”, wrote one of his followers.

“Beautiful, sexy, what a woman. What a beautiful, sexy and precious lady I wish you a happy night best regards, ” highlights another comment.

And it is that Diosa Canales always shows off her statuesque bodywith tiny clothes that highlight its pronounced lines.

Diosa Canales has become one of the famous Latinas who regularly raise the temperature on Instagram with images that highlight her natural attributes.

pose topless

Like the photo he shared a week ago, where he appears toplesscarrying a puppy and wearing a dental floss thong, which really left nothing to the imagination.

Venezuelan model and businesswoman appears with her long black hair, that gives a touch of sensuality.

The singer also appears standing next to a black and white motorcycle, which stole sighs from her fans.

You may also like:

– Demi Rose drives her followers crazy on Instagram with a fitted dress that highlights her rear

–Diosa Canales exhibits her charms in a top and shorts that barely cover the most intimate

– They denounce that Shakira mistreats her employees, she does not let them see her in the eye

–Maripily Rivera models a heart-stopping black jumpsuit, with exposed sides that show that not wearing underwear