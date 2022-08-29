Without a bra, Emily Ratajkowski attends the Bad Bunny concert, showing herself as the sexiest of her fans

the concert of bad bunny at the Yankees stadium it has been a highly commented event due to the achievements and actions of the reggaeton player, but several stars were present there, one of them Emily Ratajkowskiwho came in the company of a friend. For the occasion, the model opted for a small printed swimsuit that, as a body, she showed that she was not wearing a bra, complementing it with a jacket, cowboy boots and a brown skirt.

In a video he posted on TikTok Emily showed off her VIP badge and showed her arrival at the stadium, posing in the bathrooms and dancing sensually during the concert, which had a full house and in which she was seen as one more fan of urban music.

This summer Emily Ratajkowski She has attended several events, and as a model she looked very sensual at the firm’s parade Balenciaga. She shocked the attendees with a total look black and met Dua Lipaso he did not miss the opportunity to take photos with the British singer.

