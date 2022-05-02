Without a bra, Lupillo Rivera’s daughter shows off her figure in a tight white dress

Ayana Rivera You don’t post frequently to your account. Instagram, but when he does it causes a furor among his fans. Through her stories on that social network, she showed herself modeling various sexy outfits, among which a tight white dress stood out, whose wide neckline showed that she was not wearing a bra. She said, “We changed the outfit… Why does this happen all the time? vibrations of Marilyn Monroe. Yes Yes”.

In another clip the singer’s daughter Lupillo Rivera showed off her hips with another dress, this time in purple. Fixing her hair, she commented, “We need a little action on dry hair,” as she smoothed the stretchy fabric of her hair. outfits.

Two months ago Ayana surprised her fans by posting a video showing her in her kitchen; The curious thing was that she appears wearing a bodysuit with a girdle, which revealed her pronounced mini-waist. She also showed off the results of the workouts she performs at the gym, writing the caption, “Honestly, who looks good after working out?”

You may also like:

-The daughter of Lupillo Rivera poses on her back, showing off her rear and her sensual tattoo

-On an armchair, Lupillo Rivera’s daughter models in white lace lingerie