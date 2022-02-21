Without a bra, María Chacón enjoys an evening wearing a tiny white top

After a long season in which he enjoyed the beaches of Tulum, Maria Chacon He has returned to Mexico City. She now she shared in Instagram some images in which she is seen during a night out and looking very sexy in a tiny white top held by a golden thread, which revealed that she was not wearing underwear. The photos already exceed 100,000 likes.

The Mexican actress also pleased her fans with a photograph in which she appears very smiling wearing a blue crossed top, and which she complemented with the message “how beautiful you look with all that self-love 🥰✨”.

Maria has one of the main characters in the play “Perfect strangers”, which has been a complete success and has more than 200 performances. The last performance will be on February 27, and both she and her fellow actors have dedicated themselves to promoting the staging on their social networks.

