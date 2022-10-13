without a mustache, with a few extra pounds and other curiosities of the actor’s new look after his trial with Amber Heard

On June 1, the legal battle between the former couple came to an end when a judge pleaded guilty to Amber Heard of having defamed Johnny Depp in a publication made in Washington Post in 2018.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard staged one of the most mediatic trials in Hollywood history when facing in court for the alleged acts of defamation of both artists.

After emerging victorious from that media trial, the 59-year-old actor began a new stage in his life by focusing again on his artistic career by returning to the big screen and continuing his musical tours.

More than four months after the end of his legal battle against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp He reappeared in New York and surprised his followers with his new look.

The new appearance in public of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean it happened after the actor will perform at a concert in New York with Jeff Beckmusician with whom he is on tour in the US

Johnny Depp underwent a physical transformation and caused a sensation on social networks by being seen without a mustache, without a beard and with a few extra poundslook with which he received several compliments.

Johnny Depp’s new look contrasts markedly with the one he wore a few months ago in his appearances in court, where the cameras captured him with a more sober and formal style.

Several of the 59-year-old actor’s fans also indicated that, with this new style, Johnny Depp projects the happiness he currently has after overcoming his personal problems and finalize his libel lawsuit against his former partner Amber Heard.