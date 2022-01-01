“Without aids in the car market in Serie B”

From the Budget Law no support for the automotive sector, despite the fact that a three-year incentive plan for about 3 billion was being studied up to a month ago, capable of giving a shock to the renewal of the fleet, favoring the sales of electrified vehicles and Euro engines. 6 of the latest generation. Here, on the other hand, is the cold shower, which has already been in the air for a few weeks. The reaction of Unrae, which brings together most of the foreign brands operating in Italy, is harsh: «There is bewilderment, the most recent political announcements on the importance of the ecological transition and on the role of the automotive sector have been completely disregarded; an absence of a strategy, or perhaps a strategy itself, which will inevitably make the social and economic costs of the transition fall exclusively on consumers, workers and businesses, and which risks relegating Italy to a sort of second-tier market – in Europe – due to the diffusion of new technologies and the age and obsolescence of the fleet “. Also Anfia (Italian supply chain) together with the component manufacturers group, Federauto (dealers) and Motus-E (electricity sector) in recent days had pressed the government to keep its commitments.

For his part, Giancarlo Giorgetti, Minister of Economic Development, in regretting the lack of incentives for the automotive sector, “which, even as Mise, we strongly asked for precisely because of the delicate and difficult phase that the sector is experiencing, between transition and consequences of the pandemic “, opens a resumption on the theme:” We intend to address the issue within the government very soon “.

Then there is the initiative of Gianluca Benamati, Pd group leader in the Chamber’s Productive Activities Commission, who, together with Claudia Porchietto (Forza Italia), is creating a parliamentary intergroup dedicated to automotive issues. Benamati himself then saw the government accepting the agenda committing Palazzo Chigi “to support measures for the automotive supply chain aimed at overcoming the current crisis phase and refinancing incentives for the purchase of electric and low-emission vehicles of CO2 “. In Italy, car sales in 2021 are expected to be below 1.5 million. The causes: chip crisis, pandemic, incentives to hiccup and the absence of effective accompanying measures towards electric mobility.