Without Algo – Kim Kardashian wants to shake American justice with her podcast

This week in Without Algo, the newsWe are talking about:

Kim Kardashian launches The System: The Case of Kevin Keitha Spotify Original podcast in which she exposes flaws in the triple murder investigation that led to Kevin Keith’s death sentence;

New Listening separates from Clémentine Gallot and the columnists of What’s up?the studio’s landmark podcast on feminism and pop culture;

the book adapted from the podcast Or maybe one night by Charlotte Pudlowski shortlisted for the prestigious Albert-Londres Book Prize;

the podcast contest for teenagers Once, a voice is launching its third edition on the theme of the commitments and revolts that drive today’s young people.

Read on the same subject: Kim Kardashian has become a key player in prison reform

Matilde Meslin is responsible for Slate Audio and a journalist specializing in podcasts. She listens to dozens of hours of podcasts a month. In Without Algo, every Thursday, she summarizes the major audio news and every Friday, she recommends a nugget, a podcast to discover at all costs. A guaranteed selection without algorithm!

Without Algo is a podcast by Matilde Meslin produced by Slate.fr, under the direction of Christophe Carron and Benjamin Saeptem Hours.

Editorial production: Benjamin Saeptem Hours

Editing and production: Benjamin Saeptem Hours

Generic music: “Hangtime”, Unminus

To write to us: [email protected]