“Without black women I couldn’t exist”: Zendaya appreciates the path sown

At 25 years old, Zendaya is the youngest woman nominated at the Emmy Awards. For her role as Rue in “euphoria” of hbo maxalready made history in 2020 by becoming the winner for “Leading Actress” in a Drama Series, as well as being the second African-American woman to win in the category, after Viola Davis for “How to get away with murder”.

Zendaya is also nominated with two songs that were heard on “Euphoria”: “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song” in which he collaborated with the lyrics.

Currently, the actress is filming “Dune: Part Two”, the sequel to the science fiction adaptation by Denis Villeneuve which won six Oscars this year. She will also star in “Challengers” in 2023, from the Oscar-nominated director, Luca Guadagninoalong with fellow Emmy winner Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Also, “Euphoria”, Inspired by the Israeli miniseries of the same name by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, was renewed for a third season in February 2022Although a release date has not yet been set.

After the first season of the series, Zendaya joined the executive production for which she received her first Emmy. Undoubtedly, an actress constantly faces new challenges that add to her career.

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine in Italy spoke of the challenge of directing a production: “It’s funny, I was supposed to I was supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I couldn’t do it this time.”

However, despite not being able to direct this episode, the actress went on to say: “I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way, so probably next season.”

One of the most sincere and exciting moments of the interview is the gratitude for her great achievements, she knows that she has come a long way and that she still has a long way to go, for this she recognizes the path carved out by women previously: “I feel incredibly grateful to be in this position because without the women of the past, especially the iconic Black women who have done what I’ve done before, I couldn’t exist in this space. So with every new achievement, with every new thing I learn, I hope I can be a part of it and pay for it. I hope it will be easier for the next person.”

