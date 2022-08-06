Without Blood, Angelina Jolie chooses Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir for her film

A few months ago we found out that Angelina Jolie will direct Without Blood, an adaptation of Baricco’s novel. Now the actress and director would have chosen the leading actors: they are Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir.

Without Blood will be his fifth film as a director, following heavyweight films such as First They Killed My Father and Unbroken, among others. In addition to directing, the actress also wrote and produced this new film, whose main photography seems to have already begun in Italy. Here the production will touch regions such as Puglia and Basilicata, and then land in Rome.

“I am truly honored to be here in Italy to turn this very special material into a film and for having trusted Alessandro Baricco for the adaptation of his book – full of her unique poetry and emotion and her way of looking at war with all the questions about what we seek after trauma, loss or injustice, “Angelina Jolie said in a statement.

It is not the first time that Jolie has worked with Hayek Pinault. The director has in fact starred alongside the actress in Marvel’s Eternals, and now she will find herself in front of her colleague in another role. Meanwhile Hayek Pinault is working on Magic Mike’s Dance. Bichir, on the other hand, recently appeared in Land, a film that marked Robin Wright’s directorial debut. What do you think of Angelina Jolie’s choices? Let us know in the comments!