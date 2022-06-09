Without Blood | Angelina Jolie will write and direct the adaptation

Angelina Jolie is back as director. The actress will direct and write the adaptation of the book. Without Bloodfrom Italian Alessandro Bariccopublished in 2002. The film also already has two confirmed names in its cast: Salma Hayek Pinault (eternal) and Demian Bichir (the nun).

According to Variety, initial filming has already begun in the Puglia (Apulia) and Basilicata regions of southern Italy, as well as Rome.

The story takes place after an unidentified conflict, described as the “exploration of universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing”. Without Blood will mark Jolie’s fifth film as a director.

There is no release date for the movie yet.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.