Without Blood by Angelina Jolie: shooting of the film based on the book by Baricco has begun

The shooting of the film is starting in Italy ‘Without Blood’ by Angelina Jolie. Filming, which began in early June, will take place between Puglia, Basilicata and Rome. To announce today Fremantle. The film, written, directed and produced by Angelina Jolie, is based on Alessandro Baricco’s international bestseller ‘Without blood’ (published in Italy by Feltrinelli). An unforgettable fairy tale, set in the aftermath of a generic conflict, which explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing. ” I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a particular story to the big screen, “said Jolie.” I thank Alessandro Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his booka work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, asking ourselves what we are looking for after suffering a trauma, a loss or an injustice ”, added the actress and director.

THE protagonists are interpreted by Oscar-nominated actors Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir, flanked by a production team and a stellar cast of international caliber. The film is produced by Fremantle (Andrea Scrosati), Jolie Productions (Angelina Jolie), The Apartment Pictures (Lorenzo Mieli), a company of the Fremantle group and De Maio Entertainment (Lorenzo De Maio). The film will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle. ” Without Blood ” is Angelina Jolie’s fifth directorial film. ” Without Blood ‘is the first production of our partnership with Angelina (Jolie) and we are thrilled to be working with her and the fantastic international team she has put together,’ ‘said Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO of Fremantle. This project underscores Fremantle’s continued commitment to producing quality original films and TV series, working side by side with the best talent from around the world. ”