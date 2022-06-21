Without blood, little Nathan in Angelina Jolie’s film – Civonline.it

The mother: «He will play Carlos at 5 years old. An unforgettable experience”

There will be a bit of Civitavecchia in the new film “Without blood” – written, directed and produced by Angelina Jolie – thanks to the little actor Nathan Pandolfi, 5 years old. «It was an unforgettable experience – said the mother – when we arrived on the set to shoot Nathan’s four scenes we found a dressing room all for him where he went through the“ hair and hair ”phase and was dressed. After we were accompanied to the farmhouse where the scenes were to be shot and we met Angelina Jolie who was very happy with the choice of Nathan to play the part of Carlos, the son of the protagonist, at the age of five during some flashbacks ». Definitely an experience to remember for the little actor from Civitavecchia and for his mother, both of whom were struck by Jolie’s professionalism and kindness. «At the beginning – continued the mother – Nathan got upset then Jolie spoke to us, through an interpreter, reassuring me and made me stay on the set. She then she was all downhill and had a lot of fun, there was also a scene where she was playing with a wooden sword and laughed out loud. It was truly a unique experience ». Even little Nathan added: “Angelina Jolie was good with me, I liked her.” The film is based on Alessandro Baricco’s international bestseller, published in Italy by Feltrinelli. The protagonists are played by Oscar-nominated actors Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir. Filming will take place in Puglia, Basilicata and Rome.

