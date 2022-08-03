Without Blood: shooting begins on the film directed by Angelina Jolie with Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir

Filming of Without Bloodthe film based on the bestseller written by Alessandro Baricco, have officially begun and Angelina Jolie she is involved as a screenwriter, director and producer of the project.

The project, realized with the support of Fremantle, will bring to the big screen the story set in the aftermath of a conflict and which explores the universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing.

The protagonists of the film Without Blood will be Oscar nominee Salma Hayek, recently starring in Eternals and House of Gucci, and Demián Bichir, actor who has starred in projects such as Hateful 8 and Land. Filming will take place in Puglia, Basilicata and Rome and will be able to count on the work of a production team and a cast of international caliber.

The film is produced by Fremantle (Andrea Scrosati), Jolie Productions (Angelina Jolie), The Apartment Pictures (Lorenzo Mieli), a company of the Fremantle group and De Maio Entertainment (Lorenzo De Maio). The film will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle.

Angelina Jolie will be involved in directing for the fifth time thanks to Without Blood, the first title to be released thanks to a three-year agreement signed in March between the star and Fremantle, which involves the joint development of original, sophisticated films, documentaries and TV series. powerful and internationally focused.

Angelina Jolie said: “I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a particular story to the big screen. I thank Alessandro Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his book, a work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at the war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, wondering what we are going to look for after suffering a trauma , a loss or an injustice.”

Jennifer Mullin, Global CEO of Fremantle added: “Without Blood is the first production of our partnership with Angelina (Jolie) and we are thrilled to be working with her and the fantastic international team she has put together. This project underscores Fremantle’s continued commitment to producing quality original movies and TV series, working side-by-side with top talent from around the world.”