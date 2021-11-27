“Without Coda we scored three goals. Rodriguez? It is not easy to insert “

Marco Barons, technician of the Lecce, is speaking at the press conference commenting on the home match against the Terni.

“There are a lot of positive things today. We were without Coda but we scored 3 goals. I liked Olivieri very much, he had two chances to score, too bad. But he is working and growing. La Ternana has fast, technical players, it wasn’t easy. The performance satisfied me. We made too many mistakes to take the victory away even if with a little more clarity we could have scored 3 goals.

In front we have Strefezza, Di Mariano and Coda, it is not easy to enter Rodriguez. Pablo is a fundamental guy for us. He is a player who breaks the opponent’s game. He has entered very well both today and in Frosinone, there will be a moment when he will play from the beginning. I don’t see this problem, I’m very happy with him. I know he would like to play from the start, but I work on these players on certain roles during the week.

Gabriel doesn’t have to apologize. We ask him for this type of work, because this team wants to play. As a defender or a full-back makes a mistake, sometimes the goalkeeper makes a mistake. We never want to throw the ball away and these mistakes can be there. It is right for him to feel serene.

Fatigue is fine, it was just cramps as well as for Dermaku. Olivieri did well for me, indeed he showed up many times. We have tried it many times, but for us playing in depth is not a congenial play and we must learn to do it. He was very good at tying the game.

With the boys we knew their qualities very well, we had studied the Terni area. The third goal was a super goal and there is little to do there. It was a dangerous game, I knew it. They have important skills ahead. For me also defensively we did very well, even if it may seem a paradox. “