«Without composing and without singing I would die of bitterness»

Compete with herself in a long-distance race. Not in a straight line but diagonally, rung by rung. For Ana Maes, life resembles a ladder. She sometimes wobbles, other times she remains fixed and sure. And although she does not know where she is heading, in just one year she has risen dramatically. She had no time to waste, but neither was she getting carried away in a hurry. Each at her own pace, according to her circumstances. She, a supporter of calm writing and polished detail, he prefers to wait a little longer so as not to make any false steps. Because in these conflicts, however bad it may be, a cucumber is better than a churro.

The metaphorical staircase to which this young artist from Zamora, who has lived in Burgos since she was 16 alludes, is reflected, minimalist yet powerfully, on the cover of her Vol. 2, available from today on digital platforms. Second demo so far this year by a promising feemcee (rapper, so we understand each other) capable of combining, without artifice, old school 4×4 rhymes with pop melodies or almost intrinsic rhythms of trap. Four songs, one in collaboration with Dogen Zenji, with “more load of lyrics” and the clear intention that “Let more be known about me: who I am, what I live on, what I think about life and about society”.

“Where am I getting myself into?” Ana Maes wondered, Vol. short hair. She had a few previous references, but she was missing at least one theme to square the performance. Said and done, she got down to work. And in less than a rooster sings, she gave birth to Parallel Lives. She got something “agonic” out of him, perhaps too deep. “It reminds me a lot of myself why I do it, why I’m pick and shovel”she acknowledges, proud, of what would end up being the starting signal for her new model.

Little has rained from one jump to another, although steps have climbed a few. At her 24th birthday, Ana Maes waited to finish her Biotechnology degree to dedicate herself body and soul to her passion. «Without composing and without singing I would die of bitterness», he confesses, with a sincere look and a shy smile, after remembering his sweetest moment as an artist.

It was the month of June, yesterday, as they say, when he won gold at the LIF La 8. «With the subject of the contests, I never fulfilled any requirement or the dates did not fit me. This one was perfect because they asked for an EP and he just released it. I saw that it was where it had to be. He may have had some premonition, although it seems unlikely. “I didn’t think about winning or losing. I just wanted to do a good gig, break the stage to the fullest». So it was. And on top of that, sheltered by “my whole family.”

She jumped when she knew she was the winner and she didn’t stop doing it. She also gave her all on the White Night, a golden opportunity to open up to a wide and heterogeneous audience. Starting “alone”, learning on the fly with her own means, she knew how to take advantage of the potential of the networks to make herself known. However, she notes that “through the direct ones I am winning more people.” And thanks to that, probably, Víctor Rutty, Rober del Pyro and Dj Kaef have noticed her to accompany them in Frías on September 16.

Before that concert, of those that are already closed and those that are yet to come, Ana Maes waits like rain in May for the first reactions to her Vol. 2. The single Who’s Next, including a powerful video clip, has caused very good sensations. From the strictly musical level, of course, but also because of that “appeal”, especially aimed at women, in which she comes to say something like “dare so that we are more people together in this”.

For now, this young woman with arms has managed to establish a second family in a world where, with exceptions such as the LIF, “you don’t have a direct reward”. Pure teamwork combining multiple disciplines, from the graphic design of tattoo artist Jazulín de Ubrique (Only Cash) to the audiovisual talent of Ugolino&Sons perceptible in Who’s Next. Bands that a priori have nothing to do with their style, such as Memocracia or Los Queefing, also sail in that same boat. On and off stage, the key is to “think as a group.”

Step by step, and being aware that “there are many obstacles along the way”, Ana Maes celebrates her “liberation”, palpable beyond measure in Several Thoughts, without dispensing with the “cockiness” that is so popular in rap and which he exposes openly in Dripping’ together with Dogen. Meanwhile, she will continue learning day by day to consolidate her proposal, from start to finish, in search of new horizons.