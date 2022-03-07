Without Damián Díaz, Erick and Byron Castillo, Barcelona traveled to Belo Horizonte for the match against América Mineiro | Soccer | sports

The new technical director of Barcelona SC, Jorge Célico, summoned 21 players this Sunday for the Copa Libertadores match against América Mineiro, without calling Damián Díaz, Erick Castillo or Byron Castillo, for medical reasons; nor to Luca Sosa, by suspension.

Célico called up three goalkeepers to play against the Brazilian team: Javier Burrai, Víctor Mendoza and Justin Cornejo.

The biggest novelty of this call, mitigated by the four casualties, is the return of Brazilian midfielder Leonai Souza, who last Wednesday did not play the match against Universitario de Deportes, played in Lima, presumably due to “a strong blow to the tibia” that revealed a radio reporter Diblu.

Célico, however, will count for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores playoff phase 3 with midfielders Gabriel Cortez and Emmanuel Martínez, both of whom had outstanding performances in the last matches that the yellow squad faced in Libertadores and LigaPro Serie A, respectively.

Defender Luca Sosa is suspended, but traveled with the squad to train with the squad. Kitu Díaz, Erick and Bryon Castillo, who were absent from the game against 9 de Octubre FC on Saturday, “remained undergoing medical therapy for their recovery,” according to the club’s official website.

The Barcelona SC delegation left around 12:45 this Sunday on a charter flight to Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The aircraft will make a stop at the Bolivian Viru Viru airport, in the city of Santa Cruz, to refuel, and will arrive on Brazilian soil at approximately 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m., Ecuadorian time).

The first bullfighting practice is scheduled for Monday at the Cruzeiro club complex, and the reconnaissance at the Arena Independencia stadium in the afternoon. The duel will take place on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. in Ecuador). (D)