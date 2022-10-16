Without exchanging a word, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend their daughter’s game

Although they are currently on bad terms, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West both attended the basketball game of North, their 9-year-old daughter. The ex-spouses obviously arrived separately. The 41-year-old businesswoman was accompanied by her children, Saint (6 years old), Chicago (4 years old) and Psalm (3 years old), while the American artist was alone.

According to information from “Page Six”, the two superstars have not exchanged a word since the recent anti-Semitic diatribes published on social networks and the scandal of the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt worn by the 45-year-old musician during the Paris Fashion Week. Also according to the American tabloid, Kim Kardashian would be so exasperated by the behavior of the father of her children that she would only communicate with him through assistants. “They haven’t spoken to each other for several weeks. All discussions regarding children’s schedules are now coordinated by assistants.

Last week, they both attended a North game. Kanye West was seen waving to Nick Cannon before entering the stadium. He left before the end of the game while Kim Kardashian stayed with her four children until the end.