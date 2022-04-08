Without filter and without makeup, Jennifer Lopez reveals her beauty routine in video

Time doesn’t seem to have a hold on Jennifer Lopez. At 52, the singer still displays the body and complexion of her 30s! She proves it once again with a video posted on her Instagram account. The bomba Latina appears natural, without makeup and reveals her morning beauty routine to her subscribers. His baby skin has largely reacted to his fans. ” Damn, your skin is real perfection », « so beautiful without makeup “, could we read among the comments.

A 4-step routine

In a bathrobe and wet hair, J.Lo tells us the secrets of her morning beauty routine in less than 5 minutes. Of course, the singer exclusively uses products from her J.Lo beauty brand. She starts by washing her face in the shower with the cleanser. That Hit Single Gel Cream “. Then, the star of Marry Me continues her routine with the serum “ That JLo Glow », which she takes care to apply on the face of course, but also on the neck and décolleté. Jennifer Lopez then delivers the secret of her eternal youth, the sunscreen ” That Big Screen SPF 30 “. “ Sunscreen is a real game-changer she says, adding that it’s been part of her beauty routine since her late teens. To finish, J.Lo uses an eye cream “ That Fresh Take Eye Cream “.

