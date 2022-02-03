Without food, he waits for days for the deceased master: now little Rocky has a new family | NTR24.TV

A happy ending story from San Nicola Manfredi. A story of love, true and touching, of those that we would like to hear more often and that still give hope in humanity.

The protagonist is a very tender four-legged friend, left alone after the sudden death of its owner. The puppy, a half-breed of just over a year, has been wandering in the village for days, promptly returning to the front door waiting for its owner to open it. Unfortunately, this was not the case. That door stayed closed. His master, Signor Michelino, is in fact deceased.

Luck, however, wanted the ‘furry’ to meet Walter Rotondi, a resident of Santa Maria a Toro, a hamlet of the Samnite municipality, on his way. Bewildered and visibly tried, little by little the little dog overcame the initial mistrust and let himself be approached. Walter didn’t think twice about taking him with him.

She could not have given her 9-year-old son Massimo a better gift, enthusiastic about the latest arrival. Together they decided to call him Rocky, as if to recall the tenacity, character and willpower that the puppy has shown to have just like the famous boxer played by Sylvester Stallone. “For me it is always a pleasure to do good. It is a teaching that I hope to pass on to my son, along with the value of respect for any living being, ”said Walter.

In a very short time, little Rocky seems to have already settled into the new life, showing himself affectionate and having fun running around the backyard. An affection reciprocated by all the members of his human family, who will take care of him from now on. (Gerarda Servodidio)