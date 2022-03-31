Without gas, lockdown risk. But Putin’s challenge is a bluff

It is the paradox of addiction: if there is no gas, we risk ending up asphyxiated. The bond was already umbilical before the war, but now the rope that binds us to the Russian pipelines can become a noose. Just a closing of the taps. The interruption of the flow of methane is for a developed country devoid of alternative energy sources, such as blood that no longer reaches the heart: there is a collective heart attack lurking that can affect the entire production chain and spread to the walls domestic. Not surprisingly, Citibank argues that a block on supplies “is equivalent to a lockdown”, such as to zero the 2022 growth of the eurozone to 0.7%. In fact, stagnation accompanied by high inflation, a two-headed monster difficult to defeat. We have thus returned to the domestic lexicon, sadly familiar in the days of Covid. The spotlight is turned off on the economic recovery, while the shadows of the austerity of the ’70s lengthen. Better to curb the rogue nostalgia of Sundays on foot, of bicycles swarming in the avenues, of the transhumance of fans from home to the stadium thanks to horse-drawn carts. There is nothing bucolic in the idea of ​​gas rationing, an idea that Germany is beginning to cherish after yesterday activating the emergency plan to manage the 55% of supplies that arrive from Moscow. State of preventive alert also adopted by Austria, a measure already taken by Italy a month ago. “Now we have to wait,” explain government sources, to understand how Gazprom will behave. The latest developments bode little good. To Europe’s categorical refusal to pay methane in rubles, a question at the center of yesterday’s telephone conversation between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin responded by upping the ante again while gas prices they rose to 119.75 euros per megawatt hour (+ 10.5%). The Russian currency could in fact also be imposed for the payment of other raw materials, starting with aluminum, nickel, zinc, palladium (whose prices immediately rose by 3%) and timber (+ 5.5%) and then, who knows. , including oil, coal, fertilizers and wheat. «The European countries have every market opportunity to pay in rubles. There is no tragedy – explained Vyacheslav Volodin, president of the Duma (the Russian parliament) and author of the proposal -. The situation is much more dire when there is money but no goods. European politicians must stop looking for justifications why their countries cannot pay in rubles ”. The only positive note is the postponement of the deadline of March 31 given by Putin for the change of the methane payment method. “This process takes more time from a technological point of view, as does the payment of other commodities in rubles,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Problems of a technical-legal nature that are difficult to unravel? Or the intent not to force the hand too much in that poker game in which it is still not clear who, between Russia and Europe, has the best cards in hand? Certainly, having postponed the moment of the «changeover» indefinitely is not in favor of the Vlad Tsars, since it can also be interpreted as a sign of weakness induced by the impossibility of calculating the costs and benefits of such a risky move. During the telephone calls to Draghi and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin himself assured us that “nothing will change for the European contracting parties. Payments will continue to be exclusively in euros and as always paid to the Bank of Gazprom, which is not affected by the sanctions. The Bank will convert euros into rubles ». The level of alarm raised by Germany and Austria is however the litmus test that the EU is preparing for a total or partial cut in Russian supplies. This is the most adverse scenario, but no less likely, which concerns Rome and Berlin more closely. Of the 155 billion cubic meters of gas that Moscow exports to the EU, 30 are absorbed by our country, while 70 billion arrive on German soil. There are few alternatives at the moment. And this does not include the United States, unable to play the part of the white knight. Last year, the US shipped about 22 billion cubic meters of gas to the Old Continent in 2021, and ten of it sent in the first quarter of this year. Too few. What’s more, these are (expensive) shipments of liquefied natural gas that require regasification facilities that Europe lacks.