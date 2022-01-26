“Without Good Will Hunting I would be just a boy like many others”

After his recent farewell to the role of Batman, Ben Affleck is ready to start a new chapter in his career, which doesn’t seem to involve movies related to famous IPs, as he expressed it. The actor, always automatically associated with its hometown, Boston, recently commented on the matter to the microphones of The Tender Bar star.

Surely the association remains well impressed in everyone’s mind also thanks to its most successful films, Good Will Hunting and The Town, set in New England city. Since then, in fact, Affleck has been defined as “the Hollywood boy from Boston”. A definition that, unlike many colleagues who preferred to distance themselves from their hometown, has never bothered Affleck. “There are things I’m known for that are less pleasant than being from Boston,” the actor simply said.

In fact, despite everything, the actor has always remained tied to his city, the only place able to keep him out of the Hollywood spotlight when he needed it. According to him just this place has shaped his career, which has seen him win two Oscars over the years. “If it weren’t for Good Will Hunting, I’d be just a kid, any kid from Boston. When my acting career was put on hold and it was hard for me to get a job, I wanted to direct and I wanted to do it on something that I knew, so I chose Boston. I chose Gone Baby Gone and then The Town. At that point I said enough, and I chose Argo. ” His choices instinctively, which have certainly borne their fruits.