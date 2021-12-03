without Insigne, Lozano on the left. In midfield an old choice

Latest football Naples – The tour de force of the Naples. It is played tomorrow, then Thursday with the Leicester and finally with theEmpoli before the typical week which is often a panacea for any muscle problem. Therefore Spalletti he must measure his strength this week.

As reported by Il Mattino:

“Ounas, Politano and Demme they are back in the group and this is certainly good news, in this worrying emergency, and not a little. Beyond the necessary optimism phrases. Self Insigne should not recover (tomorrow the chances are really slim) the solution could be to move Lozano left and deploy Politano To the right. With Mertens first tip. And in midfield Demme and Lobotka together from the beginning, a bit like it was in the original drawing this summer before the Italian-German’s injury. With the return to the classic 4-3-3. In defense, there is no escape. Although, speaking of ailments, today Manolas he might as well give his availability unless the gastroenteritis that knocked him out before Sassuolo is of a nervous nature “.