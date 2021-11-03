“Without Jack Sparrow there is no franchise”

In the next chapter of Pirates of the Caribbean, as you know by now, Disney decided to eliminate the figure of Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, to launch a new franchise that revolves around the figure of a new pirate, who will have the face of Margot Robbie. However, this decision did not make everyone happy, quite the contrary. The actor Kevin McNally, who in the saga plays the faithful Joshamee Gibbs, speaking with the Daily Express, expressed his disappointment.

I’ve never seen a hint of a dark side in Johnny – explains McNally. I see a great philanthropist and a beautiful human being. I see no impediment to him coming back to playing Jack Sparrow. I think there was a general feeling that without Jack there could be no Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. And there is probably a lot of truth to that. But now there have been questions about it: why make more films and above all why not have Jack again or have him in a different part.

I mean, I was thinking about this the other day and you can easily think of stories where someone is looking for Jack and goes to Gibbs asking, “How can I find him?”. So you can have a lot of people looking for the legendary Jack Sparrow. You can certainly keep those names alive, even in a movie that doesn’t necessarily contain the original characters.

Already in the past McNally he had expressed his adverse feelings about this Disney decision.

My feelings about this are very complex because in a way there was a slight feeling that the franchise itself had held back a bit, so a reboot is a reasonable idea – the actor told the podcast. The Respondent about one year ago. But I don’t think a reboot, if you focus on younger characters, should still rule out Jack Sparrow.

What do you think?