Without leaving London, by Francesc Puig

Would you dare to rent a house, no matter how spectacular it is, if the architect and owner of the house imposed a lot of strict rules on its tenants such as not having books or pets or not hanging anything on the walls? It is the intriguing starting point of the girl from before a four-episode miniseries for BBC and HBO Max, recently released on this platform and which adapts the first novel signed by JP Delaney, one of the pseudonyms of the writer Tony Strong.

the girl from before mix mystery, suspense, terror and even drama and romance. Follow the story of Jane, a woman who rents a huge minimalist smart house in London from an enigmatic architect. In parallel we also follow the story of her previous tenant, Emma, ​​and her partner Simon, who moved in three years earlier. Both women carry a recent traumatic past and as both stories progress, the viewer guesses that their destinies are heading to the same place.

Together with these two protagonists, the mysterious architect Edward will be the one who acts as a common link and who contributes a bit of philosophy: “People and buildings are not so different: it is very easy for us to accumulate unnecessary things”. The plot will end up drifting towards a portrait of “those controlling men who are usually polite and charming but then, before you know it, they control what you wear, what you do, what you think”, as a character in the series warns. . In this sense, some critics have come to compare the girl from before with big little lies although the texture is noticeably different.

Starstruck. And without leaving London or HBO Max, we highly recommend this romantic comedy created by and starring Rose Matafeo, a New Zealand actress who Guardian qualified as a “rising star” of 2021. Matafeo plays a millennial whose life takes a romantic turn when she goes to bed on New Year’s Eve with someone she just met and who she will later discover is a famous movie star. Following in the footsteps of young creators like Lena Dunham ( Girls ) or Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( fleabag ), Matafeo gives a breath of fresh air to the genre with this fiction that, as she herself has acknowledged, is a reverse of Nothing Hill, the popular film by Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant to which Starstruck gives several winks. A cocktail of situations as funny and absurd as they are believable that give it a great touch of realism.