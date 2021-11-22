“Without leaving traces …”: the British insult Azzurro Jacobs

Marcell Jacobs he really hit the spot in the ego and pride of the British with the victory of the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In fact, overseas have not really digested his success and over the months they have always dedicated articles to vitriol, a symptom of how they have not really accepted a clear, overwhelming victory in the light of the sun, in short, honest.

Yet another affront

The Times yesterday, Sunday 21 November, dedicated two pages to Jacobs with the following and tendentious title: “The mystery of the Olympic champion who grew up without leaving traces and at a certain point stopped running”. Not only that, the English newspaper also raised doubts about his renunciation of competing after the double gold in Tokyo, between 100 meters and 4×100 men, and about the relationship with his former personal trainer Street sweepers under investigation for fraud in Milan. “The accounts – explains the Times – we will do them in February at the Indoor World Championships in Berlin when we will understand if this man will be able to repeat what he did in Tokyo”. Evidently the British have not yet passed and obviously to exacerbate their tensions with the Italian athletes there is also the Euro 2020 final lost by England against Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

Usain’s compliments

Usain Bolt, a Jamaican champion, instead wanted to incense our athlete during an interview on CNN. “For me, Marcell’s victory was a surprise: I thought the US would win, but he proved to be the best. So hats off to him.” Our athlete wanted to reply to Usain with an Instagram post: “Dear Usain, you are my hero and I thank you for the” hats off “towards me. You also said that in a confrontation between you and me you would have won, so I’m ready for the challenge. How about a charity flag-stealer? I bring my team, you bring yours. “