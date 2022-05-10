Without make-up, Rihanna unveils her skincare routine on video

On Instagram, the singer appeared without makeup to reveal her beauty routine.

For several months, the mother-to-be has not ceased to be talked about. While she regularly displays extravagant looks that highlight her baby bump or that she arouses curiosity about a potential marriage with her companion A$AP Rocky, Rihanna is once again in the spotlight. On her Instagram account, which has more than 128 million subscribers (just that), the singer appeared without makeup, a towel on her head and dressed simply in a bra and shorts for the biggest. happiness of his fans. In a 23-second video, she is seen applying one of her Fenty Skin brand products: the “Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox” face mask.

“Cookies N Clean”: a best-selling product

A few weeks ago, Rihanna shared a selfie with the famous “Cookies N Clean” mask on her face. Under the publication, she had claimed that this treatment was the most requested by fans of Fenty Skin. Rihanna’s idea? Create a clay product capable of mattifying and limiting shine without pulling or drying out the skin. The “Cookies N Clean” mask was born. Its unique, light, creamy and fragrance-free formula helps eliminate impurities while regulating excess sebum. On the other hand, salicylic acid…

