Without makeup and in a bikini, Kate del Castillo stirred up social networks

Recently the actress has been under everyone’s gaze for starring in a strong scandal outside a theater, as well as the complaint made to a restaurant.

Without a drop of makeup Kate of the Castle He reappeared on social networks after being in everyone’s eyes for the controversial moment he starred in outside a theater, in support of “Save me from the train.”

With a snapshot he confirmed his return to his luxurious mansion located in California, where she posed in her pool, the actress stole the sighs of the public by appearing natural and wearing a bikini while sunbathing.

This after the moment he starred in Mexico City, during his support for the Sélvame del Tren movement and the sharp complaint he recently made against a restaurant.

Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image/https://www.instagram.com/p/CdRT9-jPgJA/

At 50 years old, Kate posed radiant and very smiling for the camera while wearing a striped yellow bikini. The reactions were immediate and her followers on social networks highlighted the charms of the Mexican.

“Happy to be back home!” wrote the protagonist of “Ungovernable” to which was added a shower of reactions “Beautiful. Enjoy a lot, my beloved Katita. We love you!!!”. “You very well”. “Spectacular as always.” “How happy to see you happy.” “Pretty Queen of the South.” “Goddess Teresa Mendoza!!!!”.

Recently, Eric del Castillo’s daughter was involved in an uncomfortable situation with the media after arriving at the theater with her new partner, Edgar Bahena, and being questioned about the course of said relationship.

“We are very happy, very happy, very much in love (…) I continue to have an incredible time,” said Kate and before refusing to give statements. Faced with her refusal and notably uncomfortable with the attitude of the press, she added “Please be careful, don’t get hurt (…) I can’t talk like that, don’t put the microphone in my face. I am delighted to answer them, but do not put the microphone here.

