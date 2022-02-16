“Without mask …”. Burioni’s “nightlife” ends in the social storm

The soft lights of a room, the chatter without distancing. Off with the mask, finally. Scenes of rediscovered normality, however, have become a cause for controversy. The “movida” of Roberto Burioni has turned into a case, in an opportunity for confrontation that exploded on social media. The professor of microbiology and virology ended up in the storm for a video published in recent days on the net that portrayed him in a room together with Claudio Cecchetto. The doctor and the record producer were next to each other, without bezel. Open heaven: on the web the immunologist from the Marche region has been overwhelmed with criticism and accused of having deserted anti-Covid rules sustained by himself in public.

In the offending video, posted on Instagram by Cecchetto himself, Burioni appeared smiling alongside his friend and former disc jockey. “ I will come to Riccione for Claudio, because he formed my youth and he is the best person, without a doubt … “, stated the professor in the short video, launching the sprint to the record producer in view of his imminent race as candidate for mayor of the seaside resort of Romagna. On social media, however, it was not so much the contents of that post that stood out, but the fact that the well-known virologist was without a mask in a indoor venue.

Shoot this video of Cecchetto and Burioni in an indoor room without a mask, it seems that many have attacked them and the video from istagram has been deleted .. pic.twitter.com/pdm1U6RNvH – Collego Cervelli (@ LoveIsI98111674) February 15, 2022

Thus, the storm of indignant comments, also seasoned with insults and some conspiratorial arguments. “ Crafty … In the face of those who lose customers because it takes a mask “commented a user on Twitter, where the video promptly bounced. And another, equally controversial:” Some are more equal than others … “. Someone, then, sbertucciato the immunologist like this:” He preaches well but scratches very badly “The fact that Claudio Cecchetto then removed the video fueled further negative reviews.

Regular guest of Fazio Fazio with his Sunday dissertations on Covid, the professor has therefore become a easy target of the disdain via the web, which however is often limited to appearances and shuns in-depth studies. Apparently, it happened this time too. Called into question, it was in fact Burioni himself who shed light on the subject. On his Twitter profile, the doctor of the San Raffaele in Milan replied to the accusations as follows: “ Shoot a movie that portrays me on 10/2, with a famous friend, in a club without a mask. We were having dinner together in full respect of the laws in force, equipped with reinforced green pass (3 doses). We were also eating very well “So, according to what the doctor pointed out, no violation of the rules.