Without mercy, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shakes Kevin Durant cash!

While the NBA season has recently resumed its rights, Dwayne Johnson is in full occupation of the media space for the release of the blockbuster “Black Adam”. Basketball fan, The Rock joined the useful with the pleasant by revealing a direct message to Kevin Durant. It’s validated.

Missing out on the release of “Black Adam”? Almost impossible. A very long-running project for Dwayne Johnson, the film is sweeping theaters around the world, although everything is far from rosy for The Rock. Whatever: promotional machine since his debut in WWE, which revealed him to the general public, the former rival of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the rings knows how to make people talk about him. And recently, he turned to the NBA.

Kevin Durant gets a straight message from Dwayne Johnson

In a production of which he has the secret, and relayed by Bleacher Report, The Rock does not mince his words to address Kevin Durant, echoing in particular the failure of the Nets last season, and the dream of a ring raised on the side of Brooklyn. Here is the video below, as well as its transcription in French:

“You could be the destroyer of this league, or you could be its savior.” @TheRock narrating this @KDTrey5 x ‘Black Adam’ hype tape 🎙🔥 pic.twitter.com/vAg5f0aOcS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2022

In this world, there are heroes, and there are villains. Last year, while the whole world focused on your failures, you saw friends become enemies (excerpt from James Harden, editor’s note), and others cement their place in history without you (excerpt from Steph Curry, editor’s note). Questions arose, as your legacy became doubt struck, and your foundations began to crack with your trade request. Was it worth it? You will never know.

But to reach the top again, the time has come to make a choice. You can be the destroyer of the NBA…or you can be its saviour.

A clear and clear message from Dwayne Johnson, who did not take gloves to address Kevin Durant. At present, Durantula has not reacted, but we imagine that this promotional clip will necessarily inspire him with some reactions. One thing is certain: if KD is not motivated after these spicy and cash words from The Rock, he never will be!

Grand winner in front of the eternal, will Dwayne Johnson push Kevin Durant to ward off bad luck and finally triumph on the side of Brooklyn? Nothing is less certain, especially since the Nets seem to have a lot on their plate with regard to their pre-season and their start to the campaign…