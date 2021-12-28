without noticing anything, every Italian has lost 1000 euros

Every Italian on average in November lost a thousand euros from their bank account without realizing it. What does this statistic mean?

In November the Bank account of Italians has emptied of 60 billion euros. Taking an average based on the population, it means that every Italian has lost the average One thousand Euro. Without even realizing it.

We start from the premise that it is a statistical “forcing”. To begin with, the wealth of bank accounts is uneven and cannot be distributed. And if we didn’t notice, it’s not because it was a computer scam: in fact, we have the same money on our account.

Inflation in November

The reason, more simply, is that theinflation is back to running. In November, it rose to 3.7% on an annual basis, at the highest levels since 2012. Well above the 2% identified by the European Central Bank as the maximum limit for considering inflation “acceptable”. L’power in November he even scored a + 30.7%, pushing all other prices higher.

If we add to this that i interest rates are zero, it is clear that the worst possible scenario for savers is taking place. Keeping money in the bank does not bring profits, but increases in prices reduces the value of the money we keep inactive in the bank.

Inflation affects bank accounts

In November 2020, the Italians had on their bank account 1,711 billion of Euro. A figure that has grown by over 100 billion in twelve months, reaching 1,814 billion last month. But on an annual basis, the money deposited thirteen months ago has lost 63.3 billion of euro in purchasing power, against interest accrued for a few billion.

The balance is a lot negative: in the most positive scenarios we are talking about at least 60 billion euros less. And the problem is that in the medium term this negative spiral it won’t stop because the economy is going through a period characterized by inflation, while the ECB has no intention of lowering interest rates to support the recovery.