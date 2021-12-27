Without Omicron hysteria, the spread at 145 had to be justified. And a couple of graphs ..

As we wanted to demonstrate, the ECB’s holiday pause in operations on the secondary market of sovereign bonds acted as an electric shock for our spread. After the blaze on Friday, trimmed by a Maginot Line at 138 basis points that betrayed the existence of a homemade version of Wall Street’s Plunge Protection Team, today the differential of our BTP broke the psychological level by 140 basis points already at the opening, wanting to 145 and then giving life to a continuous up-and-down.

In fact, the indirect confirmation of the existence of that self-protection mechanism, a backdoor funding which in all probability sees the Bank of Italy and the Treasury operate moral suasion on domestic credit institutions, so that they support our ten years but with the certainty / guarantee of being able to download them immediately on January 2nd, as soon as the Pepp will restart together with the other Eurotower purchasing facilities. Nothing dramatic, per se. And not even unpublished. The problem is that if the altitude of 145 certainly does not worry a country that has lived for years in the 230 area and has experienced the breeze of 575 basis points no later than a decade ago, the Re is naked effect is just as guaranteed: someone waited for the ECB’s few days of inaction to show the world the scarlet letter from Italy, so far hidden by the luxury coat of the Draghi government.

ECB sovereign debt holdings as a percentage of GDP

who is merciless in ruling how our country and its increasingly record debt depend in toto from the Eurotower, from its purchases and also from duration reinvestment in the portfolio: with reference to data updated to the third quarter of last year, over 40% of our BTPs are in the ECB’s balance sheet, all justified by an insane ratio of 120% between Treasury issuance and Eutotower purchases in the course of the year that is about to end. But beware, next year (or in a week) that symbiotic relationship will drop to 70%. Already largely manipulative in a market logic but paradoxically very dangerous for those who, like Italy, fall into chaos at the first sign of the absence of a mother ECB.

And he has to get the banks to step in, before the 140 quota turns into 200 by the first watershed date of January 2. Showing everyone our nakedness. Bad business. Not surprisingly, politicians and complacent media – those who applaud Mario Draghi at the entrance and exit of the press conference at the end of the year, as if they were groupies of the Backstreet Boys – are in full hysteria from Omicron. New variant symptoms to watch out for (headache, muscle aches and runny nose, practically what everyone goes through at least once during the winter season), apology for the no-vax apartheid that would have guaranteed the breakthrough for Germany and Austria , Threat-interviews with CTS members with dire forecasts of lockdown and the need for house-to-house roundups to track down injection dodgers.

Basically, a climate from Vietnam. But extremely instrumental and useful. Because without this anxiety-inducing catalyst, those 145 basis points would need to be explained by the government of the Best. But how, Europe and the world slavishly copy us as a model in the fight against the virus, we can count on 209 billion of EU funds, we have the GDP at 6%, all the plans of the NRP have been successful, theEconomist crowns us nation of the year and, suddenly, as soon as the ECB takes a week off, the spread explodes, as if it were ruling any Berlusconi?

The problem is serious. Very serious. Because it no longer passes solely from the need for an ECB that arrives at a statutory forcing of assistance that borders on the implicit acceptance of the Eurobond principle. But also from the fact that Europe quickly sends clear signals to the market regarding its firm will to review the Stability Pact in a less rigorous way. Whether he does it or not, it doesn’t matter. EU times are biblical compared to market prices: the investor must be convinced that Mario Draghi has won his battle, formally announced last week in the four-handed article with Emmanuel Macron on the Financial Times.

Change in average wages by country in the period 1990-2020

it shows worse, paradoxically much worse even than the dependence on our debt monstre from Europe: we are the only country among those examined by the OECD that in a period of even thirty years has seen the variation values ​​of average wages go even negative. The only one. What would happen if the government were forced to impose tears and blood measures to secure vital ECB support, implementing a 2011-style policy on similar dynamics and with inflation eroding the already meager purchasing power of citizens at record rates?

The revolution, probably. And indeed, the press talks about Omicron symptoms to watch out for. But the spread is clear. Paradoxically, more when it artificially retreats due to the forced intervention of our banks than when it rises, responding for once to a risk premium dynamic that is not based on mark-to-unicorns of the ECB. Beware, the smokescreen of the Quirinale could be an incubator of unpleasant turning points in economic and fiscal policy.