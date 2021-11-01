Without Osimhen it’s another Naples: Salernitana holds up for an hour, Petagna is Spalletti’s wild card | First page

He won it without his striker Osimhen and playing with infinite patience until 1-0.and focusing on Franck Ribery’s still intact class., the tenth in 11 days. After the advantage (also numerical, very right red for Kastanos), Napoli has complicated their lives for the expulsion of Koulibaly. So the final became hot, but the Azzurri took home a success that put more pressure on Milan, in the minutes before the Rossoneri match at the Olimpico against Roma.

WITHOUT EXCITING – In the first half the ball was almost always of the

blues, but to its circulation two characteristics were missing which, in truth, have so far distinguished the Spalletti team, speed and brilliance. The cause had to be sought in several aspects. The first: the absence of a sprinter like Osimhen took away the depth of Napoli’s game. The second: the presence of Mertens (who had not been in the league since last April and it didn’t seem quite in top form) in the center of the attack induced the whole team to an insistent dribble and there was not too much space to assert the superior technique. The third: the same presence of the Belgian forced the two blue wings, Politano and Lozano, to always aim at the opponent to jump him and look for the center area with passes on the grass, the high cross would have been useless. The fourth: Salernitana was playing an excellent defensive game, with order, balance and attention.

THE PATIENCE OF NAPLES – It is true that Napoli had an immediate ball recovery and almost always in the half of the Salernitana (Spalletti brand), but at 45 ‘despite a possession that exceeded 70 percent, with 324 passes (against the 135 of Salernitana) , with 9 shots to 2, there was only one real danger for Belec, on Zielinski’s turn / lob after a few minutes, over the crossbar. Colantuono had prepared a match with a considerable density of players in the middle of the field, only Ribery was free to invent, while Gondo, the most advanced forward, still had to collaborate in the defensive phase, as did Bonazzoli who, as soon as Napoli left, moved to the control of Fabian Ruiz. It was not the usual Naples (for the first time in the whole championship in the first 45 ‘she did not finish once in the mirror of the goal), while the Salernitana, whose spirit had been lightened by the previous victory in Venice, closed the spaces well especially within the field. The leaders needed patience, a lot of patience.

THE PHYSICIAN OF PETAGNA AND GOAL – After an hour Spalletti changed the way of attacking by fielding Petagna in place of Mertens, together with Elmas for Lozano. Even in the first 15 ‘of the second half the Salernitana had never run into danger. Indeed, with Ribery’s class and Gondo’s physique, Colantuono’s team had advanced its line of maneuver. Behind Petagna was Zielinski and from this couple came the goal of Napoli. Double exchange in speed, and with extreme precision, first between Elmas and Petagna, ball forward ball behind, then between Elmas and Zielinski, assist by the Pole, on Belec outgoing, with a lob for Petagna, header by the former Spal, crossbar, rejected by Zortea, ball recovered and shot towards the goal by Mario Rui, touch by Fabian Ruiz, left by Zielinski, Napoli in the lead, with slight uncertainty from Belec. It was the best action of the Azzurri’s match.

THE EXPULSION OF KASTANOS … – Gondo has run out of energy and Colantuono is

he replaced with Simy, but after a few minutes Salernitana was left in ten for a very ugly, how stupid, foul by Kastanos on Anguissa 70 meters away from Belec’s goal: hammer foot, studs stuck in the Cameroonian’s ankle, when the Cypriot could never reach the ball. Fabbri first warned him, but Banti called him back to the Var and the images convinced the referee to increase the penalty: he was full red. To rebalance the team, Colantuono removed a striker (Bonazzoli) to put a dynamic midfielder (Obi).

… AND THAT OF KOULIBALY – Napoli probably thought they already had it

won and, if it really was, made an unforgivable mistake. A lightness of Rrahmani was enough (had to shorten on the ball carrier, instead he ran back) and Salernitana, with that great player who goes by the name of Ribery (the ball carrier …), built a scoring opportunity interrupted by a hold by Koulibaly on Simy. Red also for the Commander-captain. And above all punishment with the ball on the edge of the area. Franck Ribery’s execution was applause, but Di Lorenzo had a stroke of genius just before the shot, ran off to the goal line to defend the post where the Frenchman’s ball landed and headed back. . The finale was inflamed and Gagliolo, as soon as he entered, missed an opportunity, even if not very easy. Seven minutes of injury time were not enough for Salernitana to grab the equalizer.

SALERNITANA-NAPLES 0-1, THE SCORE

Scorers: 17 ‘st Zielinski (N)

Assist: 17 ‘st Mario Rui (N)

SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Belec; Zortea, Gyombér, Strandberg, Ranieri (43 ‘st Gagliolo); Schiavone (43 ‘st Djuric), Di Tacchio, Kastanos; Ribéry; Gondo (20 ‘st Simy), Bonazzoli (27’ st Obi). Available: Fiorillo, Russo, Aya, Delli Carri, Jaroszynski, Veseli, Kechrida, Vergani. All: Colantuono.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Zielinski (49 ‘st Zanoli), Fabian Ruiz, Anguissa; Politano (35 ‘st Juan Jesus), Mertens (15’ st Petagna), Lozano (15 ‘st Elmas). Available: Meret, Marfella, Ghoulam, Demme, Lobotka, Insigne. All: Spalletti.

Referee: Fabbri di Ravenna

Bookings: 41 ‘Anguissa (N), 30’ st Mario Rui (N)

Expelled: 25 ‘st Kastanos (S), 32’ st Koulibaly (N)