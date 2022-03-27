Without Penlope Cruz but with Kristen Stewart, Chanel gives her pre-Oscars 2022 party

Before the Oscars, it is common for some luxury firms to gather celebrities in a kind of prelude to the glamor that we will experience in the Red carpet. With everything ready for the great festival of cinema to begin, which this year returns in its usual face-to-face format, the expectation is maximum. Not only to know who will win the coveted golden statuette but also to see the celebrities show off their best desire.

With Kristen Stewart and Penlope Cruz nominated, both Chanel ambassadors, we assume that the French firm will be one of the great favorites over the red carpet. Waiting to see the dress that both wear tonight, Chanel has given her pre-Oscar party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles where numerous celebrities have gathered.

No, Penlope wasn’t. But it’s Kristen Stewart, Lily James, Kate Beckinsale or Sienna Miller; all with spectacular looks. We selected our favorite outfits of the party.

THE BEST LOOKS FROM CHANEL’S 2022 PRE-OSCAR PARTY

Kate Beckinsale at Chanel’s Oscars Pre-Party.Gtresonline

The actress kate beckinsale She was one of the most elegant in this impressive two-tone long dress with gathers at the neckline simulating a large flower, one of the leading guest trends of the season. She finished the look with a black clutch and disparate long earrings, the perfect touch for a groundbreaking final result.

Kristen Stewart at Chanel’s Oscars Pre-Party.Gtresonline

Kristen Stewartnominated for an Oscar for the first time for his performance in spencerTrue to her transgressive style, she chose a Chanel minidress combined with an oversize leather jacket. Special mention deserve their shoes with the classic black toe of the house and satin ribbons to monkey laces. Surely your choice for the gala will not leave us indifferent.

Sienna Miller at Chanel’s pre-Oscar party.Gtresonline

Sienna Miller did not want to miss the Chanel pre-Oscar party and, like most of the guests, opted for the black and white binomial. The British actress wore a cropped jacket from the host firm and leather culottes. Like her, Kristen, she wanted to give prominence to footwear by choosing sophisticated sandals with a pearl heel.

Lily James at Chanel’s pre-Oscar party.Gtresonline

A Chanel skirt and jacket tailor was the choice of Lily James. The actress chose a colorful tweed two-piece and Mary Jane-style shoes with which she demonstrated how to wear the miniskirt (star trend of spring) in the most chic way.

Poppy Delevingne at Chanel’s pre-Oscar party.Gtresonline

also Poppy Delevingne I turned to the skirt suit and jacket combo by choosing one of the viral looks from Chanel’s spring-summer 2022 show. A set studded with sequins and with multiple colored stripes that updates the classic tailoring of the firm.

It may interest you