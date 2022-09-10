Without plans for the weekend? Five unmissable series about groups of friends

Sex and the City

Beyond the criticism that could be made of this series if it is approached from the current perspective, it is undoubtedly an emblem of friendly relations on the small screen. In this case, four protagonists who reflect city women from their 30s, living in a frenetic city like New York. The success that Sex and the City achieved during the time it was on the air (from June 6, 1998 to February 22, 2004, with 94 episodes broadcast in its first six seasons), perhaps went unnoticed under the foam of the success, but it contributed its own to the progress of gender claims, since beyond the circumstantial trivialities, it captured interesting themes in the adventures and misadventures of these four friends: what the life of girls can be like outside the field of maternal and conjugal love, how women can see their options expanded, access consumer goods, power, knowledge or professional success, being economically independent, leaving men in the background. There was a return with little glory at the end of 2021 in series format and several movies that is far from the effectiveness of the saga for television and streaming. Globally, this is an iconic production that cannot be overlooked.

Available on HBO Max.



Seinfeld

It’s always worth rewatching this show that’s about nothing and everything. The creation of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David is unique, unrepeatable and surprising every minute. It’s just that the dynamic of this group of friends formed by Jerry himself, the unpredictable George, the untimely Eleine and the disconcerting Kramer, has everything a sitcom about friendship should have. Memorable scenes like the one in the contest to see who can last the longest without masturbating, or the one in which Eleine forms a parallel group of friends, or when they get lost in the parking lot of a mall. With antagonists and secondary characters just as spectacular (and recognizable) as the main ones, with a sarcastic and sharp look at everyday and family life and its constant mockery of social mandates, this show is a masterpiece that stands the test of time. The narrative structure allows the viewer to feel, even in the final scene, that the only thing that matters in life is talking about lost oxen with friends. The rest is filler.

Available on Netflix.

How I Met Your Mother

This series was able to overcome the karma of being compared to Friends and show that it has a style of its own. It is true that the resemblance is important, because it follows the same pattern of an eclectic group of friends, who have intermittent love affairs with each other and each with their life story that provides material for comedy: in fact, some exchange Central Perk coffee and the others in the MacLaren bar, but there is a distinctive touch that could separate them. In this case, there are 9 seasons that start in the year 2030, when Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) decides to tell his two children the story of how it all started with his mother (hence the name of the series). Therefore, he begins a narrative of collected memories, and thus, each episode usually includes scenes with rapid transitions and flashbacks. How I Met Your Mother stars Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan, and Jason Segel. It is the brainchild of producers Bays and Thomas, who drew on their own friendship to create the characters.

Available on Prime Video.



The Big Bang Theory

A different look on friendship. This time from a different point of view, which works more than well for comedy: it’s about a group of textbook ‘nerds’ and their aspiring actress neighbor who live the dramas and joys of every day. A sitcom that recreates elements that are almost inevitable in the productions of the field, such as funny and sarcastic chats in the living room, during breakfast, lunch or dinner, but that finds its best jokes in the cultural references and hobbies of each of its characters. . From the robotic and pedantic soul of Sheldon (played by Jim Parsons), to the inability of Raj (as Kunal Nayyar) to talk to women or in the eternal romance between Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) , or that of Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). Also, much of the series focuses on science, especially physics, as everyone in the group has occupations related to that topic and frequently joke about scientific theories or related news.

Available on HBO Max.

Community

There are 6 seasons about a peculiar group of students who attend a kind of tertiary school, located in the fictional city of Greendale, Colorado. There, they become great friends. Among television choral comedies, there are few as original as this one, created by Dan Harmon. The series is characterized by using self-referential humor, with an incredible ability to pose the most absurd and creative scenarios to the point of playing on the verge of surrealism. There is an unusual balance between acid and ridiculous humor and tenderness, with allusions to popular culture and often parodying the clichés of film and television. Community was not only a quarry for stars like Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs and Ken Jeong, but also had the contribution of the historic Chevy Chase, in addition to the popular Joel McHale and John Oliver.

Available on Netflix.