Without plugs or fuel: this car can do 16 kilometers a day only with solar energy

The Sono Sion is a German electric car, which by having its entire body covered by photovoltaic cells, can store energy to drive about 112 km per week

Projects born from small companies or startups, as they are now called, usually have in their DNA the component of being from the base, an attempt, a search, or simply an idea. generally intangible issues that require financing to be finalized or to go from the prototype phase to reality.

The German company Sono Motors has generated some surprise in the world of sustainable mobility by announcing this week that the validation period for its Sono Sion solar electric car begins. with a view to homologating the model during the coming months, so that production can begin next year.

Laurin Hahn, founder and CEO of Sono Motors, is just 26 years old and think of the car as a product that must be, above all things, ecological. “Our goal is not to sell as many vehicles as possible, but rather to implement an innovative CO2-neutral mobility concept.”, it says. That’s why the car is matte black, to better capture solar energy.

The cells have a polymer that covers them as protection, which allows them to be placed throughout the body, increasing the charging capacity with solar energy.

The Sono Sion is a minivan that was officially presented in 2019 as an affordable solar car conceptand that stands out from other projects for this built using the least amount of elements that affect the raw materials, instead of going down the path of materials produced thanks to recycling.

Sono’s technology is based on two pillars. Its solar power cells are two-thirds lighter than glass with a unique polymer coating that allows to protect them from wear, but also, in the event of an impact, it does not generate splinters, but only a dent or a blow and nothing more. But also, thanks to that technologythe cells are not placed only on the upper faces of the bodywork as is often the case with solar cars, but throughout your bodywhich markedly increases the photovoltaic energy capture capacity.

The interior of the Sion is minimalist and has a screen that defines the goal of being 100% ecological

This allows it to have 458 cells throughout the body, with which it can accumulate electrical energy to run for 112 kilometers per week. without having to rely on any other source of energy than the sun. Its manufacturers claim that in summer, when there are more daylight hours, it could be charged to circulate about 245 km per week.

The other innovation that allows you to take even more advantage of the Sono Sion’s solar characteristics is that its batteries are LFP (lithium iron phosphate) of 54 kWh. which, in addition to not using cobalt, have better energy retention below 1,000 cycles and are the safest of all lithium-ion battery options on the market. These batteries will allow the car to travel about 305 km per load, and ensure that it reaches 80% loadthe one recommended for all daily electric car charges, in just 35 minutes.

The car has a 161 hp electric motor, with a torque of 270Nm and a maximum speed of 140 km/h. Unlike the project Lightyear One featured in 2020, the Sono Sion will be a much more affordable car for consumers who want to move caring for the environment, since its price is estimated at €28,000while the Dutch car, which is not yet produced for sale, they estimate that could have a price of 150,000 euros.

The Sono Sion project contemplates that it can be a source of energy to charge another car or give electricity to a house

What’s more, the Sion is intended to be a mobile power bankwith bidirectional loading and a wall box of AC (Alternating Current)so that their owners can take advantage of the car’s solar panels when not driving.

The testing phase that begins in the coming weeks consists of 37 vehicles, including 16 complete cars and another 21 test structures. The work will consist of testing, validating and finally homologating the product, in order to start the series production by 2023.

