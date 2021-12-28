Without recourse and with recourse: what do they mean?

What do the terms without and without recourse refer to, to which institution they refer and how the latter differs from factoring

Without recourse and with recourse: meaning

The terms without recourse and with recourse are terms that, as you can guess, have to do with money.

The term with recourse in fact it refers to something still to be paid, while without recourse refers to something that is already been paid.

These two compound words, as anticipated, in fact refer to a legal institution in which the payment of a sum is expected. Let’s see which one.

The assignment of credit

The institution in question is the credit assignment, provided for and governed by our civil code by art. 1260 to art. 1267. The credit can in fact be transferred by the creditor who can decide to transfer it free of charge or in exchange for a consideration. The debtor does not need to give his consent to the assignment. However, the important thing is that the credit is not strictly personal in nature or that the law does not prohibit its transfer.

However, the debtor and the creditor, by mutual agreement, can establish that the credit cannot be assigned, if however the agreement is violated, but it is not possible to demonstrate that the transferee knew well about this agreement, then the non-transfer agreement does not you can oppose this subject.

Having said this, when in the assignment of credit we speak of assignment without recourse and assignment with recourse?

The guarantees of the sale

There is talk of assignment with recourse And without recourse when the civil code deals with the issue of warranty from the solvency of the debtor.

To be clear, if the creditor is not liable for the debtor’s solvency, the transfer takes place without recourse and the transferor is released.

On the other hand, in the event that the creditor decide to guarantee for the debtor then the assignment takes place with recourse. In this case, the assignor will therefore not be released until the creditor (assignee) obtains the performance due from the debtor. Be careful, however, in this case the creditor will respond within the limits of what is received by the new creditor assignee and not of what the debtor is required to pay. However, if the transferee must take action to recover the performance due to him from the debtor, then the creditor transferring must also pay him the expenses, interest and compensate him for the damage.

Difference between assignment without recourse and with recourse

Pulling the strings, with the assignment without recourse the original creditor or the assignor, once has assigned his credit is free from any liability with regard to any default by the debtor. In fact, the assignor must only prove that the credit he has claimed exists, that it can be transferred because it is not a strictly personal credit, that it is not prohibited by law and that it does not present defects such as to render it null and void.

In the sale with recourse instead the assignor creditor, if the debtor fails to pay, is responsible for this failure. The civil code, however, in art. 1267, dedicated precisely to the guarantees of the credit transfer, provides that “When the transferor has guaranteed the solvency of the debtor, the guarantee ceases, if the failure to realize the credit due to the debtor’s insolvency depended on the transferee’s negligence in starting or continuing the petitions against the debtor himself. “

The transferee must therefore do his part to recover the credit that has been assigned to him, if he does not do so and fails to recover it only out of laziness in taking the necessary actions, he cannot then turn to the assignor creditor and demand that he be the one to to pay.

Factoring without recourse and with recourse

A typical example of credit transfer widely used by companies is factoring, the discipline of which is contained in law n. 52/1991, which contains the “Discipline of transfer of business credits. “

The parties involved distinguish factoring from credit assignments governed by the civil code. In fact, on the one hand there is a entrepreneur who operates in the capacity of transferor and on the other ua bank or a financial intermediary, which takes the form of a joint stock company and takes on the role of transferee. The subject of the assignment is the credits that the entrepreneur has from third parties by virtue of contracts that he has stipulated in the running of the business. The credits transferred, based on the provisions of art. 3 of the law n. 52/1991 may already exist or still to arise (future). Not only that, the entrepreneur can also sell future credits in bulk which will arise by virtue of contracts that will be stipulated within 24 months and which are considered to have a specific purpose if the assigned debtor is already indicated.

The assignment of receivables that is carried out in the factoring contract can also take place without recourse and with recourse, modalities that will have a different impact on the commissions requested by the bank or financial intermediary, which are in fact conditioned by the type, duration and amount. of the risks they take.

Factoring, however, has the great advantage of offering theentrepreneur in need of immediate liquidity the money he needs, entrusting to a group of experts, the management and administration of the transferred credits, their collection and, indeed, the advance on the sums.