“Without rights there is no re-election”, starts a sit-in in front of Congress for the inclusion of new initiatives in the Penal Code

Under the slogan “Without rights there is no re-election” dozens of people from the collective “RD belongs to everyone” demonstrate in the vicinity of the National Congress.

Dressed in green or rainbow-colored garments, Protestants started their camp around 10:00 in the morning to demand the inclusion of several initiatives in the Penal Code bill.

Waving multicolored flags, placing banners with different slogans and having already installed some six tents and a portable toilet, the movement began the “sit-in in front of the National Congress” that will last until night.

Juan Cid, representative of the movement, explained that with the sit-in in front of the National Congress they seek to draw the attention of legislators so that they take their demands into consideration.

In that sense, he said that they seek to be added the three grounds for the interruption of voluntary pregnancy and the criminalization of discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Similarly, Cid affirmed that in the permanent justice commission of the Chamber of Deputies they approved a report on the draft law of the Penal Code that does not include its requirements.

This comment was first replied by the deputy Jose Horacio Rodriguezwho last week disclosed that they want to pass the Penal Code as a “stalking stick”.

The Chamber of Deputies has a work session this Monday at noon but its agenda does not include knowledge of the Criminal Code Bill.