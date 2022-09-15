Without Shakira, Gerard Piqué flames in the evening

Separated from Shakira after more than a decade together, Gerard Pique has resumed a celibate life as a party animal. The defender of FC Barcelona scours the nightclubs and does not look at the expense.

Times are not really festive for Gerard Pique. In addition to being decried on the sporting level, the FC Barcelona player saw the couple he had formed since 2010 with Shakira shattered. The Colombian singer has indeed decided, in agreement with her now ex, to separate following the multiple extramarital mishaps of Monsieur. Back in his bachelor apartment, Gerard Piqué takes advantage of his rediscovered loneliness to go out regularly in clubs. And the credit card smokes.

According to the information revealed by Jordi Martin in the program “Socialité” broadcast by Telecinco, the Blaugrana player does not hesitate to spend crazy sums to have a good time. The paparazzi could see that. ” About Piqué’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been Piqué for twelve years and he is well known in Barcelona, ​​especially for the parties in which he participates… But I must say that for some time now he has been with his team-mate Riqui Puig very often. He spends indecent sums in nightclubs and restaurants until the early hours of the day. »

Disreputable evenings

And the informant to say a little more about the amounts spent by Gerard Pique. ” From what I know, the amounts Pique can spend on a single evening vary from day to day, but it is at least 2000 euros. At least. And per evening. But for Pique, these amounts are ridiculous. Another less glamorous revelation came from an influencer by the name of Luciana Guschmer, who described the parties Barça players allegedly went to, “ They weren’t allowed to keep their cell phones because there were a lot of players misbehaving. They were there with models while they were married, including Pique. »