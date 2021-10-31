World

Without signatures, the referendums are all from the League

James Reno
Time expired in the Supreme Court. The radical party has been displaced. There will be no check on the regularity of the subscriptions collected in four months on the six abrogative questions in the field of justice. No refunds and no TV spaces, the promoters are only those indicated by Calderoli

“The signatures will be deposited quietly,” the radical party secretary, Maurizio Turco, reassured the militants on Friday afternoon. Until a few hours earlier, the radicals had counted the forms, put the certificates in place, sealed the boxes. Expenses incurred. Yesterday morning there was to be the delivery of the signatures to the Supreme Court. Signatures collected with the League on the six abrogative referendums dedicated to justice, in four (and not three) months thanks to the extension granted for the pandemic. But no, the counterorder came from via Bellerio, Milan. The headquarters of the League where the bulk of the signatures were and where with …

