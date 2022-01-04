Without socks in the snow to warm the hands of the children, the story of the migrant who died of frostbite

The heartbreaking story of immigration and despair comes from the Iranian-Turkish route where the two children were rescued by the inhabitants of an Iranian village.

Surprised by a snow storm and without a safe shelter while was trying to reach Europe on foot, she did not hesitate to take off her socks to warm the hands of her children and she was frozen to death while barefoot in the snow. It is the umpteenth heartbreaking immigration story and desperation that comes from the Iranian-Turkish route, the one used by thousands of Asian people every year to reach opulent Europe in search of a better life. As reported by the Turkish media, including the television station Demokrat.Tv, the drama took place in the last day of the year in that no man’s land on the border between the two countries but in Iranian territory.

According to what local newspapers have been able to reconstruct, the woman, an Afghan migrant, he was traveling with two children of about 8-9 years, they too were found with evident signs of frostbite, especially in the hands and feet, but alive. Just to warm them, the woman would have deprived herself of her socks to wrap them around their hands, thus remaining barefoot in the snow. The only shelter from contact with the icy ground has become a couple of plastic bags tied to the least bad at the ankles and that’s how the lifeless body of the mother was portrayed by the rescuers who found her dead body.

The governor’s office in Van, Turkey, confirmed that the woman with the two children froze to death while trying to enter Turkey, explaining that the incident occurred along the Iranian side of the border. In fact, they were to help the children the inhabitants of the nearby Iranian village of Belesur who fed them with milk and warmed them before handing them over to Iranian soldiers stationed in the area. At the time of the discovery, as shown by some photos taken on the spot, their hands were swollen and red from the cold.