Without socks to warm her children, an Afghan migrant frozen to death between Turkey and Iran





The migrant woman who was frozen to death on the border between Turkey and Iran

His name will never be known, nor will his story move the world. But there is a photograph, relaunched by a Twitter post on Demokrat.Tv TV, and videos released by other Turkish media, which tell the details of the tragedy that took place on the last day of 2021 in Iranian territory but close to the border. with Turkey, on the path chosen by hundreds of Afghans in their flight to another life. It is really an Afghan woman that portrayed, inanimate, covered in heavy clothing but barefoot in the snow. She was frozen to death, while the two children who were with her managed to reach a village, where they were rescued. The videos on social media show two children around the age of 7, with swollen hands and red from the cold. The meager chronicles collected by local media explain that the mother had offered her children her socks to warm her hands from the cold, while she used plastic bags to protect her feet. The photograph of the dead woman confirms this version of events.

The office of the governor of Van, the Turkish province bordering Iran, confirmed the death of the migrant woman, explaining however that the tragedy occurred in Iranian territory. The woman was reportedly caught in a snow storm with her children as she tried to walk across the border to Turkey, near the Iranian village of Belesur.

What is certain, and you can see it from the videos posted on Twitter, is that the two children were fed with milk bottles and treated with chilblains on the hands by the villagers, who then entrusted them to the Iranian soldiers deployed at the border.

The Iranian-Turkish route to reach Europe is being beaten by Afghan fugitives and raises many concerns to the Turkish authorities, also due to the dramatic conditions in which the economy of the country, starved by the Taliban and which suggests a substantial flight of inhabitants, is facing .