Without Super pass, commercial agent blocked on the Strait: “A family hosted me for the night”

stopped at Villa San Giovanni since last Monday, stuck on the Strait because he is not allowed to board the ferry without the Super Pass. He, Fabio Messina, a Palermo commercial agent and one of the founders of the “Addiopizzo” anti-racket movement, has chosen, like his wife, not to get vaccinated, and therefore from the entry into force of the new rules he cannot take public transport. .

In sleeping bag After sleeping in a sleeping bag in the landing stage, Messina last night was hosted by a family from Villa San Giovanni. These nice people, in fact, he says, took me off the street. The state does not even give me the opportunity to go to a hotel because they would ask me for the Green pass there too. Thus, human dignity ends up under our feet. With the assistance of the lawyer Grazia Cutrino, of the Trapani Bar, I filed an urgent appeal to the Court of Reggio Calabria to ask for the ban on boarding to be lifted and for me to be allowed to go to Sicily. Hopefully within 48 hours they’ll tell us if I can go home, adds the sales agent. Which then shifts the discussion to a problem of inequality between Italians, regardless of the document one has to board a ship: You can’t see why you pass easily between region and region on the mainland and not in the islands.





I feel like Tom Hanks I’m stuck here in Villa San Giovanni because I don’t have a Green pass – says Fabio Messina -. A bit like the movie The Terminal, Tom Hanks was stuck at the airport but I am stuck here at the port, and the absurd thing is that by car I can go all the way to Northern Europe but I can’t go home, just a stone’s throw away. I am an Italian who can move throughout Italy but cannot return to Sicily, as if our island were a separate entity. From here I see Sicily and yet I am stuck in a region other than mine. The incredible thing is that I left Genoa and arrived here without any control, then once I arrived at Villa San Giovanni I was blocked at the port because in fact I cannot get on the ferry. as if Italy ended here, but if there was a bridge, I could easily cross it.

A 19 year old stuck like him in Naples There is not only the entrepreneur Fabio Messina, there are those who have remained entangled in the mesh of bureaucracy. Since Monday, a 19-year-old boy, Daniele Bentivegna from Palermo, stuck in Naples: last Sunday – due to rough seas – he was unable to return to Sicily by ferry. From Monday – says Palermo Today -, with the entry into force of the Super green pass, they no longer let it board. His parents are desperate, Daniele suffering from a form of epilepsy, and no institution has lifted a finger for him, leaving the family in the deepest despair. Of course if he had been captured and taken hostage by Isis, maybe someone would have moved, the family members write in an open letter.

