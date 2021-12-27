“Without the no vax shelters, Italy would be in the white zone” – Corriere.it

from Margherita De Bac

According to the immunologist “it is unjustifiable to refuse Covid prophylaxis forcing the vast majority of Italians to suffer restrictions”.

“The virus does not give us time to convince the unvaccinated, it is running very fast”, Sergio Abrignani, the immunologist of the State University of Milan, does not deviate from his line on the obligation. Powerfully pushed by the Omicron variant, the infections rise rapidly, more than was foreseeable. While they went down to Germany, three weeks after the lockdown imposed on the no vax.

Let’s start with the data.



«A fundamental parameter for the Regions to change color and for the lives of millions of Italians to be disrupted is the percentage of employment in intensive care. Today more than 80% of the beds are for the unvaccinated. And that’s not fair. If the Regions go from yellow to orange, and hopefully not to red, the responsibility will largely lie with those who have refused anti-Covid prophylaxis. In fact, data from the Higher Institute of Health tell us that an 80-year-old non-immunized person has a 85 times higher risk of ending up in intensive care than a vaccinated. The risk is 13 times higher between 60 and 79 and 6 times higher between 40 and 59. Do we still want to talk about persuasion? “

Most of the 3 million unvaccinated over 50s are not driven by ideology but by doubts. Does all the grass make a bundle?



“The virus makes no distinction between ideology and hesitation. I can understand those who have doubts while I do not justify who in such a critical situation for the country, after two years of pandemic, nurtures paranoid certainties: those who say that the vaccine modifies the DNA and renders sterile, those who chatter about a world conspiracy of big pharma for the control of peoples, those who claim that the coffins of Bergamo were empty “.

Today you are inflexible, why?



“Is it acceptable that 9 out of 10 Italians have to pay for the behavior of a few? Not to mention the economic damage that falls on some categories when the Regions change color. Is the vaccination obligation a tough measure? Covid is very hard ».

Add more numbers.



“If we were all vaccinated, the intensive beds occupied would be 20-25% of the current ones, so all of Italy would be white. About 3 millionof the approximately over 50 who are not vaccinated, 1.4 million are over 60, approximately 8% of the total population of this age. A minority that, however, fills the resuscitations and conditions the life of the 92% who fulfill their duty “.

Until two weeks ago his authoritative colleagues did not say they were certain that Omicron would take over in Italy as in South Africa. Instead?



«With this virus we risk being proved wrong the next day. Omicron has burned the times. In Britain they estimated that the doubling time for infections with the new variant is three days. It is very contagious even if fortunately on the vast majority of vaccinated it seems to manifest itself with symptoms similar to a mild flu ».

Israel could recommend the fourth dose to people over 60 and immunosuppressed and healthcare workers as early as 4 months after the last recall. They want to anticipate the fifth wave. Is it the confirmation that you have to run?



“I don’t know their data. The third dose is part of the classic vaccination scheme used for decades, while a fourth should be used when it should be observed that 4-5 months after the booster vaccinated are reinfected. This can happen for a drop in immunological memory and I would be surprised if it happened so soon. Or the variant escapes the “old” vaccine and therefore we should use an updated one ».

In Italy there is another race, that of tampons. When is it reasonable to take the test?



“First of all if the law requires it to do so. Then when there are symptoms that suggest a Covid-like disease. Finally, 4-5 days after contact with a positive and to establish when a positive patient becomes negativized. In all other situations, dabbing it is a scruple dictated by individual sensitivity and sometimes by one’s own anxiety. Let’s not abuse it ».