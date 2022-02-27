“Without thinking about the past”: Christian Nodal speaks for the first time after breaking up with Belinda

Two weeks after announcing his breakup with BelindaChristian Nodal spoke for the first time about how he feels after the controversial separation and all the rumors that have circulated about them.

Without giving details about the reasons why they ended their romance despite the fact that they already had wedding plans, the singer said he was focused on his professional career, resuming his presentations after a long wait for confinement.

“I live in the moment without thinking about tomorrow, without thinking about the past either…” stated in an interview on the show “Wake up America”, within the framework of the delivery of the Lo Nuestro Awards, where he participated in the tribute to Vicente Fernández, along with other celebrities such as Ángela Aguilar, Grupo Firme, David Bisbal and Camilo.

Christian Nodal is focused on his professional career

Photo: Instagram @awakeamerica

“Simply enjoying all the blessings that God puts in the way at the moment and grateful for everything that is happening right now…”, added the interpreter of “Goodbye love” making it clear that his priorities have changed and after signing with Sony Music he will continue to work on more hits, leaving Belinda behind.

Christian Nodal erases the memory of Belinda

Photographs have circulated on social networks in recent weeks in which it can be seen that Christian Nodal has decided to erase the tattoos he made in honor of Belinda from his skin.

The first one he decided to erase was the name of “Beli” that he had at the foot of his ear. For this rresorted to the Mexican artist, Rafael Valdez, an expert in tattoos, who was in charge of covering the letters with the design of the Poker cards.

Christian Nodal began to erase the tattoos he had of Belinda

Photo: Instagram @rafaelvaldezart

Nodal’s official tattoo artist hinted that the singer has started the process of transforming the other tattoos, among them the one that looked on his chest with Belinda’s eyes.

“We work on other tattoos, a very important one that we will surely continue working on and so I leave it on my side, because until he decides to show it, I can’t talk anymore, but I’m sure a photo will come out soon“, he told the Reforma newspaper a few days ago.