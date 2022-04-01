Without this capacity, INPS immediately recognizes the disability and 525 euros per month

The diseases that can compromise health are truly an infinite list, which is why the INPS has provided guidelines for the assessment of disabling states. Invalidity is indicated on the basis of tables that take as a reference the incidence of infirmities on working capacity. In this way the prejudice that the impairment entails on the working capacity is evaluated as a percentage.

Therefore, depending on the percentage that will arise from the evaluation of the disease, certain benefits will be obtained. For example, with a percentage from 33% to 73%, health care and tax concessions are provided, and an exemption from health insurance costs from 66%. While with a disability from 74% to 100% in economic benefits. Furthermore, in some particularly serious cases, an attendance allowance is provided. For example, with breathing problems and asthma, you are entitled up to 525 euros, in addition to disability and Law 104.

Among the disabling diseases is also this particular condition caused by damage to the areas of the brain that control language. This is aphasia, an acquired language disorder secondary to brain pathologies.

For the assessment of aphasias, 4 functional classes of increasing severity have been identified according to the Aphasia Severity Rating Scale (ASRS). In particular:

0 indicates that the language is absolutely not informative or there is no auditory understanding;

1 indicates that the language is characterized by fragmented expressions. It is necessary for the interlocutor to intervene with numerous questions for a limited exchange of information;

2 indicates that it is possible to communicate on usual topics for the subject with the help of the interlocutor;

3 indicates that the subject can discuss everyday issues with a little help;

4 this indicates that there is an appreciable loss of verbal fluency but without a significant limitation in the communicative possibilities or forms of expression;

5 means that there are minimal appreciable difficulties in language.

With a level 3 aphasia the INPS recognizes a percentage of 45%, with level 2 a disability from 71 to 80%. While with a level of 1 or 0, a percentage between 81% and 100% is recognized.

How to get the recognition of disability and 525 euros per month

Therefore, without this capacity, INPS immediately recognizes the invalidity and 525 euros. In particular, if the disability is serious and recognized to the extent of 100%, the accompanying allowance can also be requested. That is, in the hypothesis in which the subject is not able to autonomously perform the acts of daily life.

However, the invalidity will not be recognized automatically but a certain procedure will have to be followed. In particular, it will be necessary to request from your doctor the introductory certificate certifying the pathology and any other related problem. Within 30 days, submit the application to INPS electronically also with the help of a patronage.

Subsequently, INPS will communicate the date of the medical examination at the end of which it will draw up a special report certifying the percentage of disability. If the subject is recognized as not self-sufficient to carry out the acts of daily life autonomously, he may also request accompaniment by means of a similar procedure. That is a monthly allowance of 525 euros regardless of income and age.