Who knows how many times we have imagined renovating the house or making some changes, but the thought of all the paperwork to be done made us give up. However, the renovations are so many and varied that sometimes a small job that may seem insignificant may require special authorizations. For example, a miscalculation or a miscalculation could be costly when it comes to Super Bonuses. In this case, bad news could arrive from the Revenue Agency for the unsuspecting taxpayers then forced to return the money from the super deduction. This is why before starting even a simple job it is good to get informed so as not to risk bitter surprises. Indeed, sometimes even without this document, the homeowner who unwittingly starts a small renovation will pay a fine of at least 516 euros.

Small jobs and big jobs

All building interventions, based on their extent and nature, are grouped, pursuant to art. 3 of the Consolidated Law on Construction in several categories. In particular, restoration and conservative rehabilitation, building renovation, extraordinary and ordinary maintenance. For the renovation works (structural works and systems) it is necessary to present the SCIA, or the certified notification of the start of activity at the Municipality where the property is located. While as regards interventions that for example modify the volume or the building as a whole, it is necessary to obtain the release of the building permit. While for works that do not involve changes to the structure but of extraordinary maintenance, the CILA, or the sworn communication of commencement of works, must be presented.

Without this document, anyone who carries out these works in the house and garden will pay a fine of at least 516 euros

Therefore, before undertaking any type of work it is very important to understand the nature of the work to be carried out and place them in the right category. For this purpose it is good to rely on experienced and qualified professionals to be sure to comply with all rules and regulations. Although in recent years there has been a progressive simplification of bureaucratic procedures, certain communications remain mandatory in order not to be subject to financial penalties. In particular, if work is carried out for which SCIA is required without the necessary permits, there is a risk of even heavy penalties. In particular, including from a minimum of 516 euros up to 10,329 euros pursuant to Article 37 of the TEU.

Finally, there are also free construction works that do not require permits or communications, such as small routine maintenance works. That is, work to repair or replace elements of your home, such as flooring or the installation of fixtures. Therefore, it will be easy to get confused and start work without prior communication to the municipality as the border line is thin. For example, as regards the garden, one thing is the arrangement of the green and another the construction of walls or swimming pools for which a CILA or a SCIA will be required.

In any case, even in these cases, to sleep peacefully, it is always good to check the existence or not of any municipal or regional regulations.

